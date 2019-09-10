City of Fritch lifts water boil notice

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Fritch is lifting a water boil notice that was issued last week due to electrical issues.
According to city officials, test results came back negative for any harmful bacteria in the public water system following Friday’s boil water notice.
Officials said the public water system restored the quality of the water, this way it can be used for consuming again.
The boil water notice extended to residents in the Arroyo Verde, Sanford Estates, Sage Mesa, Vinson Development, Lake Meredith Harbor and the Ponderosa areas.
Customers inside Fritch city limits, or in the Double Diamond, Arrowhead or Maverick Village areas were not affected by the water boil notice.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.