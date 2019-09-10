Celebrate with us: 2nd Cup turns 1 today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Newschannel 10 is celebrating 2nd Cup’s birthday this morning.
2nd Cup started one year ago, Sep. 10, 2018, with Ali Allison and Samantha Thomas anchoring. The show is based on conversational news, with guests in the Amarillo community and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles stopping by to visit about special events going around in the area.
The 30-minute show is on Monday through Friday and features city and community leaders, musicians and more.
To mark the show’s one year anniversary, you can celebrate with us at 9:00 a.m. on the show and share your favorite 2nd Cup moments on our Facebook page.
