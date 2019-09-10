Carson County authorities investigating theft at Skellytown restaurant

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Carson County need your help uncovering a theft at a Skellytown restaurant.
The Carson County Sheriff’s Office said it is working with the Skellytown City Marshal in it’s investigation of the loss of $8,000 worth of equipment at a commercial restaurant that makes tamales.
Those items include a Sterling brand steamer with perforated and solid pans valued at $5,000, a 20-quart Avantco brand green mixer valued at $1,000 and a Pan American Food and Meat Equipment La Tamalera model tamale machine valued at $2,000.
Authorities said the serial numbers of the equipment have been put in national and state databases and are listed as stolen.
If you have any information on this theft, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.
