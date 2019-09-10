Amarillo police searching for suspect who choked, robbed an elderly woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery of an elderly woman.
Around 2:55 a.m. on August 5, officers were called to a robbery near SW 48th and Bell Street.
A 72-year-old woman told police she had been unloading groceries out of her car when a man came inside the garage and choked her from behind.
The man then started to pull the woman out of the garage and tripped and fell. He got up and left with the woman’s purse in a white car
The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Surveillance video was found of the suspect.
If you know who he is, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his identification and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
