Wildorado student killed in ATV crash over the weekend

BUSHLAND, Texas (KFDA) - A Wildorado student has died after an ATV crash in Bushland over the weekend.
According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old was riding a Polaris on West Farmers Avenue near Arnot Road on Saturday evening when the Polaris overturned.
The teen has been identified as Quentin Pond.
Officials say he was the only rider who was not wearing a seat belt. Pond died as a result of his injuries.
He was a junior at Wildorado High School and a member of the football team.
A meal train has been set up for the Pond family. If you would like to donate or sign up to deliver a meal, click here.
