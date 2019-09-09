TxDOT working to add new traffic signs after major crash on Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is working to add new traffic signs after a major crash on Loop 335 and 9th Avenue this morning.
This is not the first accident to occur at this intersection. Not even a month ago, a 17-year-old died after a crash in the same area.
These constant wrecks at the same location are leaving people wondering “What is being done to stop these crashes?”
TxDOT says they are working on implementing tools to help alleviate the number of crashes we see, which we could see go into place within 90 days.
“Some of the things we are looking at doing is putting up some signs that says ’intersection ahead’ with some flashing light,s just to make sure everyone is more than aware that an intersection does exist there," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross.
TxDOT will also be conducting studies within the next two months to see if there is more than just signage that needs to be added to this intersection.
“We’re also going to conduct a speed study to see if any other signals are warranted there," said Gross.
There are currently no plans for putting in a traffic light at that intersection.
“At this time, we cannot expect there to be traffic signals placed at that intersection. Even by the last 45 days, nothing there merits putting in a traffic signal," said Gross.
