Toddler hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on 9th Avenue and Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working a three-vehicle crash at 9th Avenue and Loop 335 this morning.
Traffic has been blocked off as crews work the area.
According to DPS, one vehicle was westbound on 9th Avenue and failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling northbound on Loop 335, causing the vehicles to collide.
A toddler was ejected from one of the vehicles.
The child was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, the child was improperly secured in the car seat.
A third vehicle was damaged due to debris.
The investigation is ongoing.
