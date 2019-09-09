Remembering 9/11: Artifact Exhibit and movie at Westgate mall Sept. 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Westgate mall will host Remembering 9/11: Artifact Exhibit and a movie on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Artifacts from the Twin Towers will be on display from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to the public from the New York City Learning Museum.
The screenings of the 2006 World Trade Center movie will play all day in tribute to the upcoming 18th anniversary.
Tickets are $5.00 but free for local first responders. You can purchase a ticket online here.
