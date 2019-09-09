Man arrested after police find $17,000 worth of meth at home in River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after finding around $17,000 worth of meth at a home in River Road.
Earlier this year, an arrest warrant was issued for Lesley Alan Busby. Police searched his home in the River Road area.
During the search, police say they found over 170 grams of meth, a digital scale, a large sum of money and firearms.
Police say that Busby later admitted to selling meth and stated the money was tied to trafficking of narcotics.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.