The Loft Church moves into old Midnight Rodeo night club, hosts first Sunday services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After purchasing the closed Midnight Rodeo night club more than a year ago and a long renovation process, The Loft Church is finally moved in to a new place of worship.
Church leaders say the new building is much needed as they’ve grown from 35 to 50 to nearly 600 members.
“We started a little over four years ago and we started in a hotel conference room, then grew and we went to a school cafeteria, and then we moved over to 34th and Georgia and it was a blessing to us,” said Lead Pastor Matt Johnson. “We were there for about three and a half years and we just outgrew it.”
Johnson says moving into an old Amarillo night club is symbolic for them.
“The restoration here is kind of what God does in us, He restores us and redeems us,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier to be here in the old Midnight Rodeo, which actually before that it was a grocery store. And so we basically returned a place where people used to go get bread and returned it to a house of bread where we give them the bread of life.”
“God has opened the door for us to move into a new territory,” said Associate Pastor Joe Tindall. “And I know we’re still here in Amarillo, Texas, but we still have an opportunity to preach the gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
With a larger space, the church will have only two Sunday morning services instead of three.
They’re also glad to meet new people in the community and fellowship with them.
“It’s a little bit easier to get to do life with people in a larger space and connect with more people instead of kind of a rush,” said Women’s Pastor Lela Bigham. “Now we get to enjoy everybody after service and before service. It makes for a good time.”
The church says despite Midnight Rodeo’s reputation in the past, they see a new opportunity to create new memories.
“To be able to step into a building that has torn families apart, that has ruined relationships can now be used to to restore those relationships and to build lives,” said Worship Team member Miguel Enriquez.
And make an impact with their ministry.
“We know all the bad stuff that happened here. We know that there were people hurt, physically harmed, emotionally hurt. And we can’t change it or take it back, but what we’re going to do is use this place to give people the best thing we’ve got. And the best thing we’ve got is Jesus,” said Johnson.
The Loft Church is now located at 4400 S. Georgia St.
Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and Youth ministry is at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
