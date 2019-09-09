League of Women Voters kicks off fall with program on community health assessment Sept. 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will kick off its fall lunch meetings on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with a program on the 2018 community health assessment for the Amarillo Public Health District.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Dyer’s Barbecue in the Wellington Square at I-40 West & Georgia.
Those looking to join and other interested are invited, and attendees will order individually from the menu.
Guest speaker will be Mary Coyne, who operates MCMC advertising/public relations firm and Ascent Health housing.
The study covered many health topics, including women’s health and maternal and infant mortality, which will be the primary focus of the presentation.
The Amarillo League adopted maternal morality as its local study issue for this year, according to the LWV President Sonya Letson.
“We are working to promote informed, active citizenship in a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate,” said Letson.
Membership to the League is open to anyone 16 or older who wants to learn about issues, candidates and the democratic process and who wants to make a positive difference in our community.
