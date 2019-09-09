Classes for Portales ISD canceled for Monday due to water main break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All classes for Portales ISD are canceled for Monday, September 9th due to a water main break.
According to Portales ISD the Central Office will be open and all custodians, technology, and maintenance staff will report to work as usual.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office says a 24 inch water main burst at Commercial Street and Ave. E in Portales.
They are working on setting up water stations around Portales.
A truck with drinkable water has been going back and fourth to C&S and Walmart.
As we receive more information, we will keep you updated.
