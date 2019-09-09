APD arrests man for attempting to choke an officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has been arrested after police say he attempted to choke an officer on Sunday evening.
Around 9:58 p.m., officers responded to a home on Laredo Trail on reports that a man had assaulted a woman and that he was armed with a gun.
When the first officer arrived, police say 42-year-old Patrick Smith exited the home and proceeded to attack the officer. Smith retreated into his house, and the officer followed.
The officer tried to use his taser on Smith, but hit a 74-year-old woman who was standing behind him.
Police say Smith then grabbed the officer by the throat, and a struggle ensued.
The officer was able to use the taser on Smith and hold him off until back up arrived.
Smith was arrested for evading arrest, assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.
He has been booked into the Randall County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.