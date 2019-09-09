Amarillo first responders to host 9/11 ceremony on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders in Amarillo will come together this Wednesday to remember the thousands of lives lost 18 years ago during the 9/11 attacks.
There ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4101 S. Georgia St. The ceremony is expected to last about 30 minutes.
Some of the local first responder agencies participating in the ceremony include the Amarillo Fire Department Pipes & Drums, Amarillo Police Department’s Rifle Team and honor guards of AFD and APD.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center and the United States Pentagon.
Eighteen years ago, 343 firefighters with the New York City Fire Department, 37 police officers with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department and 23 officers with the new York Police Department died while responding to the attacks.
This year, 22 firefighters will be added to the 9/11 Memorial Wall in New York City. According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, more than 200 first responder deaths have been linked to the attacks in 2001.
