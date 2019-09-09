2 Amarillo firefighters honor 9/11 fallen heroes in Dallas stair climb

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo firefighters remembered fallen heroes during the 9th Annual Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb over the weekend.
The event was held on Saturday, Sep. 7 at the Renaissance Tower in downtown Dallas and honored firefighters who sacrificed their lives on Sep. 11, 2001.
Firefighters from across the state came together to raise money for families who lost their loved ones. In the stair climb, participants must climb 110 flights of stairs while wearing turnout gear and an airpack.
Firefighter Cody Swift and fire driver Cody Duffendack with Amarillo Fire Department participated in the event. This year, about 186 participants came from Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.
Along with firefighters, police and EMS personnel participated in the climb, which symbolized the trek to the top of the former World Trade Center Towers.
The event kicked off with an opening ceremony and continued the stair climb. This year, the money that was raised benefited the Frontline Crisis Response Solutions, which provides support for first responders and their family.
