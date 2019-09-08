Weather Outlook: Storm chances return

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a very warm day out there with temperatures in the 90s.
We have also been tracking some thunderstorms in the extreme NW Panhandle.
Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday is looking slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms possible by late day
