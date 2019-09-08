Sunday Night Storms

It’s been a warm day out there with temperatures in the 90s. We have also been tracking thunderstorms across the Northern half of the area associated with a disturbance. Thunderstorm chances will continue & increase for tonight especially across the Western zones. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday is looking cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms around by late day. Monday night looks mostly cloudy with a few thunderstorms possible.