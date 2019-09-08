Amarillo area lane closures

For approximately the next three weeks, crews will be overlaying the southeastern quadrant of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound starting right after Georgia Street from the BNSF railroad overpass to Lakeside Drive. Various lane closures and short-term ramp closures along this 10-mile stretch of roadway can be expected as traffic will be reduced to one lane, guided by a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during this final surface work.