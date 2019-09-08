Amarillo area lane closures

Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Overlay:
Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.
For approximately the next three weeks, crews will be overlaying the southeastern quadrant of State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound starting right after Georgia Street from the BNSF railroad overpass to Lakeside Drive. Various lane closures and short-term ramp closures along this 10-mile stretch of roadway can be expected as traffic will be reduced to one lane, guided by a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during this final surface work.
Expect various lane closures on US 287 starting at 8.6 miles east of the Carson County line to one mile west of FM 2889 for mill and fill operations followed with overlay in both directions. The city of Claude is not included in the overlay area.
Pullman Road Bridge Replacement:
Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9:
Westbound traffic will be switched to the north side of I-40.
The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 2,000 feet west to 2,000 feet east of Pullman Road for portable concrete traffic barrier relocation.
Either Tuesday or Wednesday, Sept. 10 or 11, eastbound traffic will be switched to the north side of I-40 following the relocation of some portable concrete traffic barriers.
Both traffic switches are weather-dependent for striping operations.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Pullman Road will be closed between the eastbound and westbound frontage roads for bridge demolition on the south side of I-40 and remain closed through at least 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
If the demolition requires more time, Pullman Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly until the work is complete.
Detours will be in place for in both directions for Pullman Road traffic.
Routine Maintenance:
Watch for various lane closures, as well as exit and entrance ramp closures, for seal coat operations on the I-27 northbound frontage road from FM 2219 to McCormick.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the bridge at Rockwell Road will be closed for seal coat operations. Motorists should use FM 2219 and Country Club Road as detours.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Paramount Boulevard for patching repairs.
Expect various lane closures for patching repairs and seal coat work on RM 1061.
Other:
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the right lane of I-27 southbound will be closed at 26th Avenue to complete drainage work.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 11 and 12, the left lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed just near 26th Avenue to complete drainage work.
The US 60 westbound exit ramp to FM 1912 will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, Sept. 10 – 12, for guardrail installation.
As work continues on placing concrete traffic barriers on US 60 in Canyon, the left lane of US 60 southbound will be closed and various left lane closures will be in place on US 60 northbound.
Expect right lane closures in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo District
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.