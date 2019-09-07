New developments and planning around Medical District

“So, with the new cancer center, we are going to have a lot of great new things we are going to be able to offer to our patients," said Director of Harrington Cancer Center Curtis Reneau. "We will have new state-of-the-art linear accelerators for radiation therapy that are not in our area currently. Also, we will be able to do more shorten course treatments for patients, especially prostate and other sites. As well as we will have an all-new pharmacy and infusion room that will provide the best patient experience possible.”