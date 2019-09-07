New developments and planning around Medical District

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As summer winds down there’s a lot of activity in the Amarillo’s medical district from planning to developing.
With over 10,000 people working in the Medical District, new projects continue to pop up throughout the area.
Amarillo’s medical district is growing, and new developments aim to provide additional services in the area.
Plans for two commercial multi-tenant buildings that will house various office and retails uses have been approved for the property off of Amarillo Boulevard and Halstead, across from Best Western Plus.
"Retail space near the medical center has just been rezoned into planned development, it previously was medical office or office one," said Llano Development Group Member Josh Langham. "Retail is undeserved in the medical community, so we thought we would rezone and see what we would get to stick as far as new retailers.”
A few blocks north on Outlook Drive, a new home for Meals on Wheels is underway.
“We’ve been blessed, we have had some good subs that have all responded well. Everything is going good, and we are finishing, hopefully, a month ahead of what we have planned,” said Job Superintendent Lindal Francis.
Meals on Wheels non-profit organization is expected to be moving in by the end of this month.
Down the street on Coulter and Wallace, construction for the new state-of-the-art Cancer Center is in full force. Right now, they are doing a lot of dirt work, working on the pad as well as the covert for the floodwaters.
“So, with the new cancer center, we are going to have a lot of great new things we are going to be able to offer to our patients," said Director of Harrington Cancer Center Curtis Reneau. "We will have new state-of-the-art linear accelerators for radiation therapy that are not in our area currently. Also, we will be able to do more shorten course treatments for patients, especially prostate and other sites. As well as we will have an all-new pharmacy and infusion room that will provide the best patient experience possible.”
The BSA Harrington Cancer Center Joyce Courson Campus is a $23 million investment that is expected to be finished the first quarter of 2021.
