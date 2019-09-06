WTAMU white buffalo statue revealed at new Buffalo Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The refurbished statue was finally revealed at a dedication ceremony celebrating it and the new stadium ahead of the first game of the season.
For 51 years, WT’s white buffalo kept watch over Kimbrough Memorial Stadium, and now it’ll do the same at its newest location.
“When the new stadium was planned to be built, the idea all along was that buffalo move to the new stadium to keep visual over the new stadium as well,” said WTAMU Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations Todd Rasberry.
The Plaza, which was built with the new stadium, also pays homage to the Lambda Chi Alpha Members who raised money to move the statue.
“That is the same fraternity that some 50 years ago raised money to have the buffalo fiber-glassed which was done here at Canyon Plastic by an alum,” said Rasberry. “Also in the pavement are the names of our live mascots. So all of that’s part of the Citizens Bank Plaza where the white buffalo is located.”
WT students, faculty and alumni all came by to get a closer look at the newest addition to the campus.
“It’ll be a lot more convenient. It’ll be very spectacular. I think that this is a really exciting chapter for WT,” said class of 2012 alumnus Andrew Fierro.
“I came here in 1967 and played football at WT,” said class of 1971 alumnus Harold Stuart. “The old stadium was a little old and a lot of people couldn’t make the hill and everything and it was time to bring the stadium back to the campus.”
They’re glad to be continuing the legacy of the white buffalo.
“For me as a student to be able to come in and see that we’ve moved that buffalo from its original home at Kimbrough Stadium and brought it here to the new Buffalo Stadium, it’s so impactful,” said Student Body VP and President of Student Senate Scout Odegaard. “And I think it speaks to the rich history of our university.”
While also starting new traditions at Buffalo Stadium to enhance the student experience.
“We will honor all of our standing traditions, but we’re going to get to add some new traditions because we will now have a tailgate alley on the campus, there’ll be all kinds of festivities and events before the game," said Rasberry. “And for our students, it makes it very convenient.”
