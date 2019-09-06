The need for dyslexia services grows in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The need for dyslexia services are growing, and so is the Turn Center.
Texas schools are required by law to test students in kindergarten or first grade for dyslexia. From those tests, we know that about 10 to 20% of students have dyslexia.
“A lot of people think dyslexia is like letters being backward, which is maybe one of a million ways it presents itself. This is a very broad dyslexia; is a reading disability its a language disability that affects reading, spelling, and writing,” said Bruce Moseley the Executive Director of the Turn Center.
The Turn Center is currently partnered with West Texas A&M University, Center for learning disabilities, where they help students with dyslexia.
After their expansion project is completed in about a year, they will add five classrooms dedicated to dyslexia services.
“So we will be able to provide services after school, for those parents who are interested in academic language therapy sessions and then also we have sessions available during the daytime for those that may be in a home school setting or a private school setting,” said Kris Smith, Director of Dyslexia at the Turn Center.
Since they first began working with kids with dyslexia, their program has seen growth. One parent who has dyslexia himself said he wished he had the Turn Center when he was a child.
“When he comes to the Turn Center, it’s just a lot more one on one. You see him grow, you see things, and when they come home, and they are teaching you different things. Some of the symbols and things like that he shows me, I have no clue what they are, but he’s proud of it, and it helps him makes him build his confidence,” said Mitchell Stevens who’s son is in the program.
Dyslexia therapy is a commitment as the state advises students to go to therapy four times a week for one to four years. As the Turn Center grows, they hope to continue their partnership with WT and have more classrooms available for more children.=
“Dyslexia therapy is costly in the private sector. We’ve had donors come alongside the Turn Center and say, we want children to be able to read, and so there are scholarships available. We do not want cost to be a factor um when it comes to getting children the help that they need," said Carolina Walden Director of Development, Turn Center.
Services are designed for young children, but all students are welcome to be apart of the program if they feel they need it.
