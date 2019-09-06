Go Gold: community wide Childhood Cancer awareness ribbon photo & balloon release

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pediatric cancer advocates invite the community to come together for the Child Hood Cancer Ribbon Picture event in support of the Amarillo area families who have lost children to the disease.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. at 3955 South Soncy at Keller Wiliams Realty, the event will help to shed light on the severity of pediatric cancer in the region.
Gold is the official color of pediatric cancer, so organizers are encouraging the community to attend dressed in gold or yellow attire for an aerial photo to be taken of participants lined up in the shape of a ribbon.
Following the photo portion, there will be a balloon release honoring all of the childhood cancer warriors in our area who have lost their lives to the disease.
