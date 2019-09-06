23 felons in Curry, Roosevelt counties arrested in New Mexico statewide operation

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - More than 20 felons were arrested Wednesday and Thursday for violent crimes in phase one of a violent fugitive round up in New Mexico.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said authorities, statewide, joined forces to arrest 23 men and women from Curry, Roosevelt and Socorro counties who were wanted on outstanding warrants.
Under the continuing operation, law enforcement agencies are targeting individuals who are wanted on violent crimes and sex offenses in rural and urban communities, including Curry and Roosevelt counties.
New Mexico State Police, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, Portales Police Department, Clovis Police Department, Socorro County Sheriff’s Office, the seventh and ninth judicial district attorneys and the Region V Task Force joined forces to locate these individuals.
For months, agencies gathered information, analyzed data and coordinated with local law enforcement agencies to execute the operation. The Operation Steel Net was conducted on Sep. 4th and 5th.
“We believe it is vital to collaborate with district attorneys and law enforcement throughout the State to pursue justice for New Mexicans” said Attorney General Balderas. “No community should be left behind when targeting violent crime.”
The operation is part of the the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s task force on violent crime. The Office of the Attorney General plans to continue to partner with more agencies throughout the state to keep families safe.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.