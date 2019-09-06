DPS traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials performing a traffic stop Thursday, Sept. 5 leads to a drug bust removing more than 17 pounds of meth, three pounds of marijuana and close to four and a half pounds of THC.
At approximately 9:44 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Bushland.
The canine unit arrived on the scene and alerted the officers of drugs in the vehicle.
DPS officials soon discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bundles of meth, eight foil-wrapped packages of marijuana and THC infused vape pens inside the rear hatch.
Special agents from the DPS Drug Enforcement Administration arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.
Allegedly the passenger, 47-year-old, Michael Rios of Long Beach, California was arrested and charged with a felony.
Rios was booked into Potter County Jail, and the driver was released.
The drugs allegedly were being transported from Long Beach, California to Chicago, Illinois.
