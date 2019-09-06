City of Fritch issuing a water boil notice

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Fritch is issuing a water boil notice.
According to city officials, an electrical issue caused a water well to temporarily stop producing for the public water system. The notice is for customers who use the water system that was formerly known as the High Texas Water System.
Residents in the Arroyo Verde, Sanford Estates, Sage Mesa, Vinson Development, Lake Meredith Harbor and the Ponderosa areas will need to boil water before consuming. This does not include customers who are inside Fritch city limits, or in the Double Diamond, Arrowhead or Maverick Village areas.
A bottled water distribution point will be set up at the Fritch Fire Department.
To prevent illnesses from bacteria, any water used for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use. The water should be brought to a roiling boil and be boiled for two minutes.
The city’s public water system officials said they will bring an update to when the boil water notice is lifted.
If anyone has questions, call (806) 857-3143.
