APD releases identity of man charged with murder after barricading from authorities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - APD and detectives have released information regarding the suspect arrested yesterday after a brief standoff with police.
Information tipped off police that led them to an address off of South Monroe Street, they soon observed a man look out a window of the residence, but he refused to speak to them.
Surveillance was maintained on the house while detectives obtained a search warrant for the property.
Soon afterword, 37-year-old male, Matthew Ryan Hubbard eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody.
The deceased person was located inside the residence.
Hubbard was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the charge of Murder.
An autopsy was issued for the body, and this is still a developing case at this time.
