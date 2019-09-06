Amarillo Yoga festival to benefit Amarillo Housing First

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 4th Annual Amarillo yoga Festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Six Car Pub to fundraiser for Amarillo Housing First.
The purpose of Amarillo housing First is to assist chronically homeless individuals in obtaining permanent housing using the Housing First model.
There will be five different Yoga teachers from throughout the panhandle teaching meditation and all types of yoga, including
- beginner
- Hatha
- Ashtanga,
- Vnyasa,
- Power,
- Flow
- restorative
- Kundalini
There will also be several vendors, including representatives from many yoga studios and businesses that currently offer yoga in the Amarillo area.
An event is a family-friendly event including live music performers, Hayden Pedigo, and Hilary Marie.
