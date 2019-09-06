Amarillo man arrested for possession of child pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo man is behind bars for charges of child pornography.
APD Special Victims Unit received information of a male in Amarillo who was in possession of child pornography.
On June 28, 2019 Detectives investigated the incident and on Sept. 5, served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Kelly Place.
John Michael Harmon, 38, was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
