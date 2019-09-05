Wings of Hope Butterfly Release and Remember to help with grief in children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hope & Healing Place invite Amarillo residents to Amarillo College’s Memorial park for a beautiful butterfly release and remember on Sept. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The butterfly carries many similarities to the grief journey and is a continuous journey.
The event is a family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
However, attendees can reserve their own butterfly for $25 in memory of a loved one.
Wings of Hope will be releasing 500 butterflies as this is a time to reflect, remember, and celebrate the loved ones we have lost.
There will be a chalk walk, butterfly crafts, and the release.
Grief can cripple individuals if not dealt with healthily, and children, in particular, have trouble understanding the flood of emotions when someone dies.
The Hope & Healing Place (HHP) changes lives by walking children and their families through the devastation of the loss of a loved one.
