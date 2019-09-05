‘Up in the Air for Family Care’ balloon rally to begin tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Family Care Foundation will be holding it’s annual “Up in the Air for Family Care” balloon rally this weekend.
The 10th annual rally starts tomorrow and will be held at two new locations in Amarillo.
Several hot air balloons will launch from various Amarillo locations Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.
The Saturday morning sunrise mass ascension will be at Ascension Academy, followed by an afternoon and evening of fun and music held at the Starlight Ranch Event Center.
The KISS tribute band, Destroyer, will have a performance followed by a sunset balloon glow.
Balloon events are weather permitting.
Happy State Bank is presenting the rally to raise funds for the Family Care Foundation with an admission price of $17.79 for ages 15 and older.
The admission price only applies at the Starlight Ranch events, and the Friday and Saturday morning balloon launch events are free to the public.
If you would like to know more information or would like to purchase tickets, click here.
