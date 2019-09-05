United Family awards donation to the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family will donate $1,000 and more than 50 soccer balls to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo as the 2019-2020 school year gets underway.
The donation will take place at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Maverick Boys and Girls Club Amarillo, located at 1923 South Lincoln Street.
With 94 stores in 53 communities across Texas and New Mexico, The United Family believes whole-heartedly in investing in the communities it serves.
The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo provides a safe place for youth to spend time constructively, as a ministry The United Family is honored to support.
In total, more than 700 balls have been donated to the six regions The united Family serves, including Albuquerque, DFW, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Wichita Falls.
