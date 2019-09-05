New Mexico State Police arrest two suspects of Portales man murder

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police Investigators have arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a Portales man.
On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, agents responded to #9 Yucca Place in Belen, NM. about a male who had been shot.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Brian Johnson of Portales, NM and was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM.
During the investigations agents learned, 24-year-old Kenneth Bolagh and 47-year-old Vidal Ortege Jr. both of Belen, NM drove to # 9 Yucca Place.
The two allegedly caused a verbal altercation between Bolagh and Johnson who were both in separate vehicles.
During the altercation, Bolagh who was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle, driven by Ortega, fired several rounds from a .380 caliber handgun towards Johnson and fired.
On August 28, 2019, Brian Johnson succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.
Both Bolagh and Ortege Jr. were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Valencia County Detention Center in Los Lunas, NM.
Kenneth Bolagh was charged with the following:
- Open Count of Murder
- Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Tampering with Evidence (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon
- Disposing of Stolen Property
- Retaining Stolen Property
