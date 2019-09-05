“That’ll be the Day” Norman Petty Studios Alumi Reunion takes place Sept 7

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Norman & Vi Petty Rock & Roll Museum will host the Norman Petty Studios Alumni Reunion that will take place on Sept. 7th.
The Reunion, open to the public and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
On hand will be recording artists and associates of Norman Petty’s recording studio and radio stations at this one-time event organized by Ernie Kos (Clovis Chamber), Kenneth Broad (Norman Petty Studio) and Shawn Nagy (Nor-Va-Jak Music).
Many artists have not been back to Clovis since their recording days and will be visiting the museum for the first time.
Scheduled are visiting musicians from Canada, England, Idaho, Utah, South Dakota, New Jersey, and other faraway locales.
To celebrate the alumni reunion, music fans and the public are invited to come by the Rock & Roll Museum for a meet and greet with musicians that put the “Clovis Sound” on the musical map.
Admission to the museum is $6.00 per person.
Public tours of the 7th Street Studio will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. only.
