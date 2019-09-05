Sod Poodles hosting post-game jersey auction to support Midland-Odessa after shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles will host a post-game jersey auction of the team’s blue “Soddies” jerseys after tonight’s playoff game to benefit the families and victims of the recent Midland-Odessa shooting.
The 13 jerseys include a West Texas Strong patch on the sleeve.
The jerseys will also be available on the team’s partner auction mobile application, LiveSource, until Sunday, September 8 at 10:00 p.m.
All proceeds raised by this auction will be given to the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The funds will help support medical bills and funeral costs for families and victims.
The Midland RockHounds are also donating playoff proceeds to victims and families, as well as auctioning off West Texas Strong jerseys.
