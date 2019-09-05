New in Amarilo: new businesses and housing projects continue to spring up in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new Senior Living Center has opened their doors in Amarillo, plus two new businesses will be coming to Amarillo.
For this week’s ‘New In Amarillo’, we have a new housing facility for Seniors, the newest barber and beer business, plus a taqueria that offers authentic Mexican food.
A new housing project and more businesses have sprung up in Amarillo. In Northwest Amarillo, Marabella Senior Independent Living had their grand opening two weeks ago.
Marabella is a four-story complex that offers one and two-bedroom units for individuals 55 years and older.
“We do activities twice a week for our residents. Our amenities are awesome, we have two elevators, we have a great room, a movie room, library, fitness, business center," said Marabella Senior Independent Living Property Manager Cindy Danner. "I think we just have so much so much offer to be new.”
Marabella’s rent is based on the individual's gross annual income.
And moving into two Pak-A-Sak locations, The Naughty Chile Taqueria will be an additional option for food for people who are getting gas.
“It’s like a subway, but for burritos. You get to choose what you want on there,” said Naughty Chile Taqueria Employee Mckenzie Bain.
The taqueria was inspired by traveling to small towns of Mexico and finding the best recipes to share with people in the U.S.
Right now there is a location at the Pak-A-Sac in Bushland and by the end of the month, Pak-A-Sak on Bell and FM 2490 will have a Naughty Chile Taqueria.
On Hillside across the street from 575 pizzeria, construction began for Tune-Up Manly Salon, where they offer free beer and your favorite sports game all complete with a hair cut. The Salon provides manly facials, pedicures, eyebrow waxing and much more.
