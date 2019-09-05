Man wanted out of Potter County on a sexual assault of a child charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a man wanted on a sexual assault of a child probation violation charge.
Joe Gonzalez, 26, is wanted out of Potter County on two probation violations: sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram.
Gonzalez if 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you know of this man’s whereabouts or have any information on him, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
