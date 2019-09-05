Hundreds of butterflies to be released Saturday to remember loved ones lost

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds of butterflies will be released this weekend to remember and celebrate loved ones individuals have lost.
The Wings of Hope “Butterfly Release and Remember” is set for Saturday, Sep. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Amarillo College’s Memorial Park.
The family-friend event is free to the public, and butterflies can be reserved for $25 in memory of loved ones. They can be reserved online here.
Around 500 butterflies will be released, so bring a lawn blanket or chair to reflect on loved ones. There will also be a chalk walk and butterfly crafts.
The event is hosted by the Hope & Healing Place, which works to walk individuals through the stages of grief after losing a loved one.
