APD SWAT: Man in custody after standoff in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department SWAT Team said a man is in custody following a standoff in Amarillo.
According to the APD, officers responded to an incident on South Monroe Street near the Buzula Furniture store, north on Interstate 40.
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said a person was barricaded. The person did not make threats or fire a weapon.
Other than SWAT, the bomb squad and negotiators with APD are on scene of the incident, which is in the area of the 1700 block of Monroe.
Command vehicles have Southwest 17th Avenue blocked between South Madison and Monroe streets.
