Amigos will host free health care at both Amarillo and Hereford locations this Saturday
By Richard Bullard | September 5, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 4:22 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos will host a free health fair this Saturday, Sept. 7 at East I-40, Amarillo,Tx and 520 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, Tx.

The event kicks-off at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 3:00 p. m.

The goal is to give back to community members information and resources to obtain and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

During this time, the pharmacy will provide free glucose, blood pressure, and total cholesterol screenings.

In addition to the free screenings, the United Family’s Health & Wellness department will also provide shopping guides for heart health, diabetes, and weight management.

United Family representatives will also be on hand with a healthy snack and recipe options for a fresh take on wholesome ingredients.

