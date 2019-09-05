Amigos will host free health care at both Amarillo and Hereford locations this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amigos will host a free health fair this Saturday, Sept. 7 at East I-40, Amarillo,Tx and 520 N 25 Mile Ave, Hereford, Tx.
The event kicks-off at 11:00 a.m. and will run until 3:00 p. m.
The goal is to give back to community members information and resources to obtain and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
During this time, the pharmacy will provide free glucose, blood pressure, and total cholesterol screenings.
In addition to the free screenings, the United Family’s Health & Wellness department will also provide shopping guides for heart health, diabetes, and weight management.
United Family representatives will also be on hand with a healthy snack and recipe options for a fresh take on wholesome ingredients.
