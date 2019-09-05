The Amarillo Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins Saturday Sept. 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Amarillo residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Avenue.
On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.
The Promise Garden Ceremony is a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
It’s what drives many Walk participants, such as Matt Henry who does the Walk with his team Maggie’s Warriors.
“I walk to honor my mother, Maggie Henry who passed in 2013 from Alzheimer’s,” said Henry. “I walk to honor those currently who have Alzheimer’s, their families, and their caregivers. I walk for a cure.”
The walk is a very personal cause for numerous individuals throughout the community.
“A year ago this August my father was diagnosed with rapid onset Alzheimer’s,” said Margaret Brown. “I walk because I miss the dad that used to tell terrible jokes and had the same dry sense of humor I have. I walk because I wish he could still understand the funny stuff and we could laugh together.”
In Texas, more than 390,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and 1.4 million caregivers.
Texas ranks 4th in the nation in the number of Alzheimer’s cases and 2nd in Alzheimer’s deaths.
Registration for the two-mile walk is at 9 a.m., opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
Special guests include Ali Alison of KFDA Newschannel 10 and Amarillo Mayor Freda Powell.
Toot’n Totum and Baptist Community Services are presenting sponsors of the Walk.
