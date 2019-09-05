Amarillo residents furious over skyrocketed water bills

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many Amarillo residents are furious with the city after their water bills have skyrocketed over the last month.
Various neighborhood group chats are flooded with complaints about abnormally high water bills with totals averaging between $600 to over $1,000 dollars.
After speaking with city officials, there is no real concrete answer as to why there is a spike in certain residents water bills.
The City of Amarillo is aware of the issue and doing what they can to research the problem.
According to the Utility Billing Manager, the City of Amarillo experiences high call volume during the summer because of higher water bills, which is typically a result of more water usage or a water leak.
“We do encourage citizens to contact us if they do see anything out of the norm on their utility bills so we can investigate further,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, the Utility Billing Manager for the City of Amarillo.
The Utility Billing Manager also confirmed the city only handles these situations on a case by case basis, so if you are experiencing an outstanding water bill, the best thing to do is call the city and have them come to you for a meter read.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.