Amarillo ISD awarded literacy grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (KFDA) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards more than $180,000 or youth literacy grants in Texas.
Amarillo ISD was awarded a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for $3,996.
The grants work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic school years.
These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution centers across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.
The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to impact the lives of more than 87,000 students positively.
“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations. We aim to help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities we serve.”
Statewide grants are part of more than $2.8 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded today, Sept. 5/
Recipients of the grant, plan to use the Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, or learn English.
For Texas recipients or a list of other grant recipients can be found online, on their website.
