Xcel Energy hits high record of electricity demand on Aug. 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While the sun was shining bright, Xcel Energy hit a high record of electricity demand last week in Texas and New Mexico.
According to an Xcel Energy press release, on Aug. 26 about 5:00 p.m., a high demand reached 6,198 megawatts for electricity. That is the highest amount Xcel’s regional transmission network ever recorded.
That peak number derives from customers and “rural cooperatives over Xcel Energy lines.” The system covers the Texas Panhandle, Texas South Plains and eastern and southeaster New Mexico.
Xcel Energy said hot days can cause issues for utilities, such as lack of power supply and overloaded lines and substations. However, Xcel was able to meet this record high demand because of a significant boost in wind energy and new and improved power lines and substations.
Since 2011, Xcel has built more than 800 miles of new lines and built or upgraded more than 70 substations.
At the same time, a growing supply of wind energy has added more reserves of electricity. On Aug. 26, wind energy made up 13 and 40 percent of the hourly power supply.
With the fall weather nearing, Xcel said the demand in electricity should begin to drop.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.