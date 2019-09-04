Toot’n Totum to offer Spirit Pumps to raise money for safe schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum announced the installation of 17 Spirit Pumps located in each of the communities they serve throughout the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Each location is equipped with a unique “School Spirit” pump that will donate $0.05 per gallon of gas towards that school highlighted.
“Education is the most important resource in our communities and children deserve to learn in a school that is safe and conducive to helping them be the best they can be,” said Andrew Mitchell, vice president of operations and fuel supply at Toot’n Totum. “If we can help foster that goal, then it’s our responsibility to do so.”
Amarillo Spirit Pump locations are as follows:
- Caprock: 34th and Ross-Osage
- Amarillo High: 45th and Bell
- Tascosa: I-40 & Georgia
- Palo duro: N Mirror and Amarillo Blvd
- River Road: Willow Creek
Additional Spirit Pumps are as follows:
- River Road
- Canyon
- Perryton
- Dalhart
- Stratford
- Dumas
- Borger
- Pampa
- Boise City
- Sunray
- Liberal
- Hugoton, Kansas
Toot’n Totum’s goal with this cause is to make a difference in area schools that help children learn and feel safe.
“While we don’t know yet how much each high school will receive,” said Mitchell. “We are very encouraged by the initial response from our guests and all those involved.”
In addition the program started September 1 and will last through April, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.