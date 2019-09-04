Step back in time with Opportunity School this Sept 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents are invited to join Opportunity School on Thursday, Sept. 26, for an entertaining night of fun, food, and a terrific show.
The event will celebrate over 50 years of the Opportunity School’s opening in 1960 by stepping back in time.
This popular annual LIPS! event is the largest fundraiser for Opportunity School at the Civic Center Grand Plaza.
Table sponsorships for dinner, program and auctions are available at OpportunitySchool.com.
The evening will begin with cocktails, silent auction bidding and horsd'oeuvres. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:15 p.m., followed by special guests, live auction and then moving to the Auditorium for the lip-sync show at 8:00 p.m.
New this year, are SHOW ONLY tickets for the dynamic and high energy LIPS performances which will be held on the big stage in the Civic Center Auditorium starting at 8:00 p.m.
Groups will entertain guests with the incredible music of the late 60s including The Beatles, Led Zepplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many more.
