New Mexico authorities identify officer in police-involved shooting in Hobbs

HOBBS, New Mexico (KFDA) - New Mexico investigators are releasing new details of a police shooting involving a Hobbs police officer.
According to the New Mexico State Police, on Aug. 22, Hobbs Police Department called the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities learned that around 11:15 p.m., Officer Rudy Hille, a four-year veteran with the Hobbs Police Department, responded to an Allsup’s convenience store located at 321 Dal Paso on reports of a man armed with a firearm.
A witness driving a dark-colored pickup claimed to have seen a man with a gun and told the store clerk.
Upon arrival, Hille found 46-year-old Roberto Mata, of Carlsbad, with a firearm. The officer told Mata to drop the gun several times, but his commands were ignored.
Authorities said Mata raised the firearm and fired at the witness, striking the pickup. Hille returned fire, shooting and killing Mata.
The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced him dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Investigators said the case will be sent to the appropriate district attorney and no further information is available.
