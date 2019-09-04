Major wreck on I-40 closing westbound traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A major wreck on Interstate 40 is closing some lanes for drivers.
Amarillo Police Department said westbound traffic lanes on East I-40 are closed at the 287/I-40 split.
Amarillo police are working the major crash in the area of the 12500 block of I-40 East.
Westbound traffic coming into town is completely blocked at this time.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area. We will keep you updated when information is made available.
