Center City of Amarillo announces HOODOO Mural Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Center City has announced a festival that aims to inspire our community through art.
The HOODOO Mural Festival will soon create an outdoor public art gallery that will feature the city in a vibrant and unique way.
Local artists, as well as artists from around the country, have already begun submitting their artwork.
The festival will feature at least four artists on four walls in downtown Amarillo.
Painting will begin on Sep. 15 and the grand reveal event will be on Saturday, Sep. 21, located at 411 S. Fillmore St.
The event will feature food trucks, bar tents, a VIP section, and live and interactive art.
An after party will be at the Crush Wine Bar on Polk Street.
Center City’s goal is to fund the mural festival with private donations from the community.
Donations will go towards paying the selected artists, as well as covering paint and other materials.
If you would like to donate towards the festival or purchase tickets, click here.
