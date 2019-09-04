Authorities asking for help solving 40-year-old cold case on woman who worked in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas authorities are asking for help solving a cold case on a woman who may have worked in Amarillo before her death.
According to Amarillo Police Department, just this August, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said DNA records identified the woman as Debra Louise Jackson, who was first known as “Orange Socks.” Williamson County is right outside of Austin.
This Halloween, her body will have been discovered 40 years ago.
According to Social Security Administration, in 1978, Jackson was in Amarillo and worked at the Ramada inn — which is currently the Camelot Inn — located at 2508 E. I-40.
Investigators are asking anyone in the Amarillo area who may have known her or worked with her during her time in Amarillo to call (512) 943-1346.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.