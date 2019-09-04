Armstrong County may cut Sheriff’s Dept. position for next fiscal year budget

“What can we do singularly as a city or in some ‘memorandum of understanding’ or something like that with the county to kind of beef up law enforcement here for the city of Claude,” said Howard Heath, Claude City secretary and EMS administrator. “We don’t have a lot of good tax revenue that comes into the city. So it would stress the city to do something like that. So we’re looking at all the options that are out there, from doing our own Sheriff’s Office to an MOU with the county to see what works best for everybody.”