Armstrong County may cut Sheriff’s Dept. position for next fiscal year budget

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Armstrong County is considering a cut in the budget that would remove a position in county law enforcement.
Funding for a third deputy position in the Sheriff’s Dept., that hasn’t been filled for 10 months, would instead go toward general funding and the Road and Bridge Department.
County Judge Hugh Reed says historically, the county has always had a sheriff and two deputies.
Even if the commissioners’ court should vote to eliminate the third position, the county is in the early stages of considering an agreement with the city of Claude.
“We’re presently in discussions with the city of Claude to form an MOU and have the city and county both review the public functions. Including, the ones that we do the best and the most efficient, such as fire, ambulance, and law enforcement,” said Reed.
The City of Claude currently doesn’t have it’s own law enforcement.
“What can we do singularly as a city or in some ‘memorandum of understanding’ or something like that with the county to kind of beef up law enforcement here for the city of Claude,” said Howard Heath, Claude City secretary and EMS administrator. “We don’t have a lot of good tax revenue that comes into the city. So it would stress the city to do something like that. So we’re looking at all the options that are out there, from doing our own Sheriff’s Office to an MOU with the county to see what works best for everybody.”
Citizens can attend a public hearing next week regarding the 2020 fiscal budget.
“Law enforcement is crucial, protecting our citizens, enforcing court orders, housing prisoners. I’m not going to say any one thing we do is more important than the other, but that’s extremely important,” said Reed.
Reed also encourages any concerned residents to contact their county commissioner about any issue.
The public hearing will be at the Armstrong Co. Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon or 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
